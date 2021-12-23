We’re years past the days of A Rush Of Blood To The Head or X&Y when Coldplay was still putting out inescapable hit songs that everyone liked (whether you’ll admit it or not), but the band has still been trucking along for decades, putting out largely inoffensive pop-rock ballads that allow Chris Martin to throw his hands up in the air and spin around on stage (that seems like a thing he does a lot).

Unfortunately, if you didn’t appreciate the last few decades of Coldplay, you’re now running out of time to change your ways: Martin said in a recent interview with Jo Whiley for BBC Radio 2 (that will air later today) that Coldplay’s “last proper record will come out in 2025" and that after that they’ll “only tour.” He also said that the band might “do some collaborative things,” but “the Coldplay catalog” will be finished.

Whiley later appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast show and said that Martin’s “playfulness” means it can be hard to tell if he’s ever being serious, so… maybe he was just joking? 2025 might as well be a century away given how the past two years have gone, so nobody really needs to start planning their lives around buying what might be the final Coldplay album just yet anyway, but maybe just make a note for yourself to check Spotify in four years.

Assuming Spotify is still around. Maybe CDs will have made a comeback by then? Cool teens will be rocking out to “Yellow” on CD, talking about how shaking the Discman and scratching the disc so the songs don’t play right is actually the pure and real way to listen to music. Maybe we’ll all be cyborgs, and we can just download the new Coldplay straight to our brain-drives.

[via NME]