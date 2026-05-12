Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power continues its quest this November

Not to be outdone by Warner Bros.’ expanding slate of Middle-earth productions, Prime Video wants to remind subscribers it has a very expensive show about power rings as well. Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will return to Prime Video on November 11, 2026, for its third season. Last seen in 2024 when the show introduced audiences to heretofore unadapted characters Tom Bombadil (Rory Kinnear) and Ringmaker Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), the series continues its quest to complete its five-season order.

Rings Of Power premiered in 2022, washing up on the shores of Númenor with a series about the mysterious Second Age of Middle-earth. Rather than concerning Hobbits, the series follows the situationship of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) as he tricks Elves, Dwarves, and, eventually, humans into selling their souls for some very fine jewelry. The new season will jump forward several years to the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, with the Dark Lord getting ever closer to forging a ring that would clinch the conflict for Mordor.

Though adapting the Second Age, a period that Tolkien never lived to flesh out, remains a somewhat baffling decision, it comes ahead of Warner Bros. mining deeper in Moria for a different prequel and sequel, which, like R.O.P., is another bit of studio-produced fan fiction. Co-written and directed by Smegol himself, Andy Serkis, Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum will take place in the run-up to The Fellowship Of The Ring, tracking Aragorn (now played by Jamie Dornan) and Gandalf (a returning Ian McKellan) as they hunt for Gollum before he tells the Orcs, “Shire…Baggins.” A sequel, co-written by Stephen Colbert, however, follows the children of Sam, Merry, and Pippen as they retrace their dads’ large, hairy footsteps and end up in the Barrow-downs. It’s going to be a very strange and potentially frustrating couple of years for Lord Of The Rings fans.