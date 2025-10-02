Amazon would reportedly owe the Tolkien estate $40 million to cancel Rings Of Power
That fee, while enormous, would be less than the streamer paid to make three episodes of season 1.Photo: Prime Video
The Rings Of Power has been an undeniable bomb for Prime Video, which is a huge bummer for the streamer that invested an estimated $1 billion to get it made. First season episodes cost $20 million apiece, but a good chunk of them went unseen by a huge fraction of the fans who initially tuned in. Only 37 percent of the show’s domestic viewers completed the first season, The Ankler newsletter reports, with slightly better results (45 percent) overseas. Viewership numbers were even lower for season two, though internal sources report that of the subscribers who did watch, 10 percent more saw it all the way through. You could certainly say it has underperformed.