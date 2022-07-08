Are you ready to be awed? Or perhaps brutally disappointed? Or maybe just say, “Huh. Okay,” and move on with your day? The first teaser for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series is here to stimulate whatever fandom reaction suits you best.

This is not one of those teasers that’s basically a full trailer. In fact, it’s not even a full teaser. The show’s official Twitter page claims the “Main” teaser comes out on July 14. So here we all are, stuck together in a feedback loop of teasing out a few hundred words to tease the teaser for the teaser. Congratulations to Prime Video for once again innovating the form; cue Bo Burnham’s Bezos II.

This pre-teaser (should we come up with a new term for it?) is designed to give you just the barest glimpse of the characters in action and get you excited about the new series–or excited for the Main Teaser, as it were. You may also choose to be disgruntled about it, depending on where you come down on the brand-new, off-book Lord Of The Rings adaptation issue or being spoon fed tiny bits of content for months leading up to the actual premiere.

Okay, on to what’s actually being teased: “The skies are strange” over Middle-earth, and everyone is taking notice. Specifically, there’s a comet passing by, but there’s also an unusual flock of birds surrounding a group of seafaring elves. That about sums up this minute long pre-tease, though it’s a decent round-up of the ensemble cast with some lovely location shots.

The previously released first look at the series had a bit more meat on its bones, so to speak. That footage could at least boast some action and ever-so-slightly more dialogue. Still, expect this comet to be significant, as it seems to make both a figurative and literal impact in the pre-teaser. All of it should finally (hopefully) make sense when the series is released on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.