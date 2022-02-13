Six years after closing the book on the Hobbit trilogy, a new power rises in the most likely of places: Amazon. Fittingly so, the massive corporation (which has many similarities to the Dark Land of Mordor, but we’ll spare you) has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’s debut season in hopes of having a Game Of Thrones-style success.



After releasing a picture that we spent way too much time parsing, giving us an obvious title, endangering the lives of stunt performers, and posting photo after photo of hands, The Rings Of Power finally has an official trailer. It’s our first look at the Middle Earth hinted at in Peter Jackson’s trilogies.



Here’s the synopsis:

“This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone

Thus far, the studio has been tightlipped on the series, announcing that it will take place in the Second Age of Middle Earth. Bookended by the downfall of Dark Lords, the Second Age is 3,400 years of set up for the Lord Of The Rings trilogy. During this era, the elves forge the rings of power, the Dúnedain thrive, and Elrond gets a great deal on property in Rivendell.



The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power premieres on Friday, September 2, on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

