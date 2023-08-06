There was once a time—before Thor: Love And Thunder and before there was a whole Ant-Man trilogy—when Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk was regarded as the most forgettable entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon (and not just because they recast the main character for The Avengers, making its status in canon questionable for a time). But now, Leterrier has opened up about what was being discussed for a potential Incredible Hulk 2, and it sounds like we could’ve had a whole bunch of a different colored Hulks running around.

Speaking with ComicBook, Leterrier said there was a “whole sequel” planned that would’ve involved different kinds of Hulks: “There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks—there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning.” For those who don’t follow the Hulk lore, Grey Hulk could mean a few different things, like the original version of the character before Stan Lee and Jack Kirby officially settled on green, or a more intelligent version of the character who wore a hat and worked as a mobster.

Red Hulks are even more complicated, with the most famous one being the Hulked-out version of General “Thunderbolt” Ross, the guy who hates the Hulk more than anyone has hated a Hulk. There was also another guy who turned into a Red Hulk with a mustache. Both retained their intelligence after transforming, unlike Bruce Banner’s regular Hulk, which would suggest that they’re the superior Hulks if not for the fact that he’s been famous for decades and they’re just also-rans (Harrison Ford will supposedly appear as a Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, which is cool).

Of course, while Leterrier is kind of framing this as an “oh, what might have been!” thing, the truth is that an Incredible Hulk sequel would’ve always been a very tough sell. Marvel was still taking a huge risk with its movies at the time, and even in a world where Hulk was a bigger hit than Iron Man, Universal controlled (and still controls) the distribution rights for any solo Hulk movies. So, since Disney bought Marvel Entertainment in 2009, they would’ve had to get moving on an Incredible Hulk 2 pretty fast to get it out before that.

So yeah, we missed a chance to see different colors of Hulk, but now we’re going to see them anyway.