As if being in two beloved franchises isn’t enough for Harrison Ford, everyone’s favorite grumpy uncle of Hollywood is adding the biggest franchise of them all to his IMDB page. T he Oscar nominee will be taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, per Deadline, starring alongside Anthony Mackie.

The MCU’s on-screen iteration of the ruthless military general-turned-Secretary of State was originated by Broadcast News’ William Hurt, who died at the age of 71 in March. First making his appearance in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, General Ross would become influential in creating the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, going on to be a governmental antagonist to the Avengers throughout the films. Prior to the MCU, Sam Elliot portrayed General Ross in Ang Lee’s Hulk feature.

With Marvel still hiding the plot of Captain America: New World Order, there isn’t much to say about Ford’s role in the film. That said , “ new world order” is in the title and General Ross does have a bit of an obsession with that tricky super soldier serum, so it’s likely he’ll be taking part in some type of government-involved mess that makes life even harder on Mackie’s Captain America.

Directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox), Captain America: New World Order will be the fourth Captain America film in the MCU and the first to feature Mackie’s character of Sam Wilson behind the star-embellished shield since Disney+’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier series. The superhero film is being written by The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson.

Alongside Ford and Mackie, the ensemble cast includes Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick). Nelson will be reprising his role of Samuel Sterns/The Leader from The Incredible Hulk, while Lumbly and Ramirez will return as their The Falcon And The Winter Soldier characters of Isaiah Bradley and Joaquin Torres.

Before he hops into the MCU, Ford has another franchise to finish up. The Fugitive actor will be tipping his fedora one last time in Indiana Jones 5, starring beside Fleabag’s Phoebe-Waller Bridge in his final appearance as the adventuring professor.

If Marvel decides to keep to their far-out schedule, Captain America: New World Order will premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.