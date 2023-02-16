M. Night Shyamalan signs big deal with Warner Bros. for his next movie, Trap

M. Night Shyamalan has a well-earned reputation as a independent agent in Hollywood, albeit one whose last five movies—the career re-invigorating, After Earth-erasing run from 2015's The Visit through this year’s Knock At The Cabin—have all been distributed by a single company. (Universal, by the by.) That’s about to change at least a little , though, as Deadline reports that Warner Bros. (on something of an odd little spending spree of late, having recently signed similar deals with Akiva Goldsman and Elvis’ Baz Luhrmann) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Shyamalan for his next several films.

Most prominent among that list: Trap, the director’s (completely mysterious) next movie , which is currently aimed at an August 2024 release. There’s also The Watchers, which will be the directorial debut of Shyamalan’s daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan; both movies are set up at Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures.

As it happens, Shyamalan has made exactly one movie with Warner Bros. to date : 2006's Lady In The Water. And while studios normally aren’t especially anxious to re-team with directors who made $76 million at the box office for a $70 million movie—regardless of how unappreciated its approach to fairy tale storytelling might be—Shyamalan’s recent track record speaks for itself: Low budgets, big box office returns. (As Deadline notes, he’s one of the rare directors to have a No. 1 opening film in four different decades of movie-making, with no apparent sign that he won’t be angling for a fifth .)

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has, to put none too fine a point on it, spent the last few years hitting its reputation with creators in the head with a shovel, first with its handling of streaming releases onto HBO Max during the COVID lockdowns , and then with all the aggressive cuts and cancellations it’s been making since it merged with Discovery. In other words, it could also use a little clout with some big- name creatives (and also Akiva Goldsman), so it’s not hard to see why the studio might want to hop onboard a Shyamalan train that gets a little further from The Last Airbender every single day.