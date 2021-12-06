MacGruber is back. Peacock just released the first full trailer for the new, eight-episode comedy series, set ten years after the feature film that flopped both at the box office and with critics.

The show opens with MacGruber (Will Forte) still in prison for killing Dieter Von Cunth (played by Val Kilmer) at the end of the film. He’s spent his time under incarceration as a “problem inmate,” getting into fights with other men in the yard.

But when General Barrett Fasoose (Lawrence Fishburne) needs someone to go on a “suicide mission,” he springs MacGruber from prison so he try to can save the day by taking down Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). MacGruber rounds up his old team—love interest Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and right hand man Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillipe)—to give him a helping hand .

This being MacGruber, the show brings a mix of action, comedy, and gross out sexual moments. When MacGruber promises Vicki some R&R, he clarifies what type he means — “ramming and rimming.”

The series also stars Sam Elliott as Perry, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst, and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach. Mickey Rourke originally signed on to the series as Queeth, but seems to have exited the project.

The original film made only $9.3 million on a $10 million budget, but gained a bit of a cult following in the ten years since its release. The franchise was originally based on a recurring Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, which was more of a straight up MacGyver parody (Forte couldn’t have predicted that CBS would actually reboot MacGyver in 2016).



The show aired nine installments of the sketch, and in 2009 Pepsi even tapped the character for its Super Bowl ad. Betty White played MacGruber’s grandma in the last ever sketch; maybe she’ll reprise her role for the series.

MacGruber premieres on Peacock on December 16.