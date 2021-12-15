Sometimes, in these strained and perilous days in America, you just need to kick back with an old friend in an empty, untended bar and catch up for a while. Seth Meyers did just that on Tuesday (or whatever non-filming day his latest day-drinking with Seth spot was filmed), inviting old Saturday Night Live comrade and least-predictable drinking buddy Will Forte to run roughshod over an accommodating New York City tavern.



It’s a bellwether of how the day’s going to go that Meyers’ alcohol-fueled segment started with a trio of galvanized metal buckets. True, they were on the closed Peter McManus Cafe’s bar to hold slips of paper rather than in case of emergency relief, but Forte and Meyers did some damage anyway, playing mix-and-match with various, queasily incongruous intoxicants and mixers. With a handy, MacGruber-style digital countdown clock on their mixological concoctions (and an explosion cutaway signaling their inevitable failures), the increasingly tipsy team dutifully quaffed—everything.

Meyers rightly called the MacGruber and Last Man On Earth star “fearless” in his willingness to go the extra, deeply unsettling mile in pursuit of laughs, a label Forte earned over and over again a s things quickly spiraled into sloppy, hilarious chaos. From Forte’s infamously terrible Christopher Walken impression (he was cut from Meyers’ SNL sketch all about really bad Christopher Walken impressions), to some boisterously weird prop work involving famous paintings, it turns out that two funny guys playing drinking games with no regard for propriety or broken bar glasses makes for great TV.

That last part—the broken glassware part—came in when Meyers dared the notoriously unflappable Forte to make Meyers break character. Bad move, Meyers, as Forte, taking leisurely shots even when not required by day-drinking rules, unsurprisingly violated all of Meyers’ concepts of personal space in his relentless quest to get the host to lose it. (Tippy table heaped with emptied shot glasses be damned.) After that, there’s only one thing left to do—break out the wheel of karaoke, which is rigged so th at t he victoriously in ebriated Forte has to croon James Ingram’s “Just Once” while the shattered leavings of the pair’s drunken competition crunch underfoot.

