When MacGruber got the movie treatment in 2010, it didn’t get as much traction as those SNL sketches . But now, Peacock is giving it another go with a TV show. The streaming service revealed the first teaser for the upcoming series—the clip spanning a whopping 6 minutes—and shared the premiere date.



In the teaser, made to look like a jailhouse TV news interview with MacGruber himself, we get the first glimpse of Will Forte reprising the character. The show picks up 10 years after the movie, with MacGruber serving a stint in prison after killing Dieter Von Cunth (played by Val Kilmer).

Advertisement

“I literally saved an entire American city and then they throw me in jail for killing one dude,” he says, very pissed when asked if he believes America’s turned its back on him.



It’s also revealed that Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) hasn’t been in contact with MacGruber while he’s been locked up—but that hasn’t stopped him from waiting for her return and drawing explicit pictures of her pegging him.

But what good would a TV show all about MacGruber rotting in prison be? And with Cunth gone, MacGruber needs a new enemy.

“You think they’re gonna keep me in here forever? One day something’s going to happen to America and they’re gonna need me and they’re gonna come here and they’re gonna beg for me to come out,” he says to the reporter—and he’s right. That’s exactly how things will play out on the series.

According to the show’s official logline, “America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, in order to defeat the forces of evil.”



MacGruber premieres on December 16.