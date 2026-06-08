Lasers shoot from butts, crotches in Madonna's awesome, star-studded Confessions II film

Madonna has spent the last few days up to her normal tricks—performing a Grindr-sponsored set in Times Square and showing up hours late to the Tribeca Premiere of her 10-minute music video film accompanying her new album Confessions II. That short is now on YouTube and it’s awesome in the truest sense of the word. How else is one meant to respond to footage of Madonna running through a maze of lasers all emanating from people’s crotches and buttholes than with an expression of awe, as defined by Merriam-Webster as “an emotion variously combining dread, veneration, and wonder”?

The lasers are just in the first couple of minutes of the clip, which then features an impressive but occasionally random assortment of special guests. Sabrina Carpenter shows up to perform “Bring Your Love,” the song she performed with Madonna at Coachella. This makes sense. So do the appearances of Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, of scrapped Madonna biopic/potential Netflix limited series star Julia Garner, her longtime friend Debi Mazar, and musicians Arca and Shygirl. But what’s really throwing us for a loop is Benedict Cumberbatch hitting some dance moves during a party in a public restroom that is apparently also sponsored by Grindr. Also featured in the scene are actors Odessa A’zion, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Gwendoline Christie. Happy Pride Month to us all.

Confessions II, a sequel album to Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions On A Dancefloor, will not be out in time for Pride Month, but it will be out in time for the nation’s 250th birthday, which could mean anything. The album is out on July 3. In the meantime, we can expect to find Madonna in this labyrinthine, Backrooms-esque set, constantly pursued by a team of scantily-clad steadicam operators.