Lasers shoot from butts, crotches in Madonna's awesome, star-studded Confessions II film
Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard E. Grant dance in a Grindr-sponsored bathroom.Screenshot: Madonna/YouTube
Madonna has spent the last few days up to her normal tricks—performing a Grindr-sponsored set in Times Square and showing up hours late to the Tribeca Premiere of her 10-minute music video film accompanying her new album Confessions II. That short is now on YouTube and it’s awesome in the truest sense of the word. How else is one meant to respond to footage of Madonna running through a maze of lasers all emanating from people’s crotches and buttholes than with an expression of awe, as defined by Merriam-Webster as “an emotion variously combining dread, veneration, and wonder”?
Keep scrolling for more great stories.