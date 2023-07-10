The world stood still at the end of June as news broke that everyone’s most beloved material girl had been hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection,” according to her manager Guy Oseary. The singer’s condition caused her to postpone her forthcoming Celebration Tour, which was originally slated to kick off on July 15.

Madonna was released from the hospital a few days later, with multiple reports (including one from bestie Rosie O’Donnell) confirming that the singer was “back home” and “feeling good.”

Advertisement

Now, Madonna herself has spoken out for the first time in a recently shared Instagram post, thanking fans for their love and support during her recovery.

Advertisement Advertisement

The full text of the post is below:

Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M

It’s no wonder that Madonna, who has always been very generous with her fans, was worried about disappointing people. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the pop star shared in a January statement about the Celebration T our (via Page Six). Madonna’s tour was set to honor her debut album, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.