Newswire

Madonna's Celebration tour is postponed as singer recovers from ICU stay

Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, reveals that the star checked into the hospital on June 24

By
Drew Gillis
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Madonna at the Grammys
Madonna at the 2023 Grammys
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Madonna has been released from the ICU and is recovering, according to her longtime manager Guy Oseary. Her forthcoming Celebration Tour has been postponed.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday afternoon, Oseary wrote, “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The tour, which is intended to be a career-spanning, greatest-hits collection, was announced back in January with a star-studded promotional video. The first scheduled show was set for July 15 in Vancouver. The tour was slated to continue through North America through October, at which point the star would head to Europe. She also added extra dates in the United States and Mexico in December and January, according to CNN.

Despite the tour that was intended to be something of a victory lap, 2023 hasn’t been an easy year for the pop star. In February, Madonna’s older brother Anthony died at 66; TMZ later cited respiratory failure and cancer as the cause. Her appearance at the Grammys earlier that same month also drew controversy as tabloids speculated on her changing face. Madonna responded defiantly, as is her wont; “I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life,” she wrote on Instagram amid the backlash.

We wish her the best as she continues to recover. 