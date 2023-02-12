After last week’s debut of 80 For Brady and Knock At The Cabin bumped Avatar: The Way Of Water out of the top spot on the box office charts for the first time, Magic Mike’s Last Dance had the abs sense to do it again. The conclusion of the Magic Mike trilogy made $8.2 million in its debut, despite opening on half of the theaters that are playing the Avatar sequel, which is pretty damn solid. But there’s no need for Cameron to hang up his motocross shirt and start doing some crunches, because he’s still really in charge of movie theaters. Not only did Way Of Water make $6.8 million and land in second place (it has nearly $650 million total), but the 25th anniversary rerelease of Titanic made $6.4 million and landed in third. That’s almost as much money as Avatar 2! Hell, that’s almost as much money as Magic Mike’s Last Dance made this weekend. Let’s get some anniversary screenings of Terminator 2 and Aliens going so Cameron can just do victory laps.

The rest of the chart isn’t as fun, since it’s all movies that have been around for a couple of weeks at least, but there were a few shake-ups. 80 For Brady fell to fourth place with a hair over $6 million ($6 million and inches? Like, as a football joke?), and last week’s winner, Knock At The Cabin, made $5.5 million. They’re both sitting around $24 million. Surprise hit Puss In Boots: The Last Wish made a couple of bucks less, but it’s sitting at almost $160 million after eight weeks.

Further down the list is something called iMordecai, which is apparently about a Holocaust survivor getting his first iPhone. It had an even better per-screen average than the Magic Mike movie! But it only opened on two screens. Anyway, the full top 10 from Box Office Mojo is below.

