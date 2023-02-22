Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, U2, and more new albums to expect in March

Kali Uchis - I Wish you Roses (Official Music Video)

Kali Uchis’ music comes from the depths of divinity, harnessing unparalleled passion and sensuality. After the Spanish-language album, Sin Miedo in 2020, Uchis is back with the bilingual Red Moon In Venus. From the released singles, it seems as though Uchis is shedding some of the “boy, bye” ethos that’s played a major role in her music thus far, tapping into something more vulnerable. Of the new album Uchis says, “Love is the message. Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love.” [Gabrielle Sanchez]