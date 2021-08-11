Wasting no time following last week’s premiere of The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie is moving into another cinematic universe, which will require exchanging kooky for quirky and toning down the violence by a lot. Director Wes Anderson is bringing Robbie onto his next mystery film project—another Anderson newbie alongside Tom Hanks. They join Anderson repertory players Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody, who also star in the director ’s soon-to-hit theaters The French Dispatch, which premiered in July at Cannes.

With no title or plot details revealed for Anderson’s next project, the only thing known about Robbie’s role is that it is supporting in nature, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming for the aueter’s 11 th project begins this month in Chinchón, Spain, with “sets simulating a Western-style desert.” ( Robbie is currently in Los Angeles filming Damien Chazelle’s period drama Babylon.) While Anderon’s production is filming in Spain , it’s not about Spain — t his Texan writer is just waiting for her fellow University of Texas at Austin alum Anderson to write a film set in their home state, but this may just be too much to ask for. To note: a Western with gun-slinging cowboys would totally work.

This feature joins two- time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie’s ever- growing upcoming slate of projects , snuggling up next to Chazelle’s star-studded Babylon, Greta Gerwig’s take on the world of Barbie, and another currently untitled film from David O. Russell. Anderson’s anthology film The French Dispatch will premiere in theaters on October 22, In addition to Murray, Swinton, and Brody, his “love letter to journalists” also stars Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe, and Timothée Chalamet, among many, many others. The film was originally scheduled for release in 2020, but like so many others, was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.