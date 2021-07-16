Wes Anderson just premiered his latest film The French Dispatch at Cannes, with the cast photo of Anderson, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray becoming the overused Twitter meme du jour. But he’s already working on his next, aesthetically pleasing project . There’s no title for it yet, but it’ll begin production in Spain in August, as reported by Variety. And because it’s not a Wes Anderson film without Murray, the actor’s joining the cast for this one, too. He’ll star alongside his French Dispatch co-star Swinton, who shared the news of her casting with Variety in June. Swinton kept mum on the details about the film, but did tell the magazine that “it’s not about Spain.”

Spanish publication El País had reported in late May that the film was initially set to be filmed in Rome, but was moved to Chinchón, a small town that’s southeast of Madrid, for unspecified reasons. The publication also noted that “sets simulating a Western-style desert ” had been seen in the town. El País also reported that “beyond the scaffolding for the mocked-up desert that can be seen by the casual observer, a train station and train track are being recreated within a vast private estate.”

It’s hardly a surprising move that Anderson is filming abroad again: H e hasn’t made a live-action movie in the United States since 2012 ’ s Moonrise Kingdom, and now lives in Paris. So, to recap, we know the film will feature a desert, a train, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton. We could speculate all day on what plot Anderson came up for this one, but we’d likely be far off. But perhaps with Murray and Swinton in the cast, that means Anderson is bringing back some of his other recurring stars, like Jason Schwartzman.