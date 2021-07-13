Timothee Chalamet as Zeffirelli in The French Dispatch Photo : SearchlightPictures / Youtube ( Fair Use

Following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival last night, The French Dispatch shared a clip from the upcoming Wes Anderson anthology film. The clip features a nude Timothée Chalamet and a fully dressed Frances McDormand.

In the black-and-white scene, McDormand’s character—the stoic reporter Lucinda Krementz—enters the bathroom, wiping mascara-stained tears from her eyes; she is unaware that student activist Zeffirelli (played by Chalamet) is busy writing his manifesto in the bath. Donning only the perfectly wrapped towel on his head, Zeffirelli leaps from the tub to offer Krementz his musings so that she can better understand the work he’s leading. Unfazed, Kremetz tells the young student that even though he’s highly impressed with his own work, the manifesto needs some editing, starting “with the typos.”

Just before The French Dispatch’s premiere yesterday, the cast brought enough star power to Cannes to hopefully satiate fans until its widespread release in October. Tilda Swinton (who has five films premiering at Cannes), Anderson, Chalamet, Billy Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Stephen Park, and Benicio el Toro, were among the starring cast in attendance. Reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, according to Variety, the cast goofed around together, doling out hugs and violating the festival’s “no selfie” rule (we see you Brody and Chalamet). Chalamet chose to not let it all hang loose last night, instead sporting a sleek silver suit, in one of the standout looks of the festival so far. Following its debut, The French Dispatch received a whopping 9-minute standing ovation.

The French Dispatch is considered Anderson’s ode to journalism, presenting three stories from the final issue of a fictional American magazine in 20th century France. Despite Anderson declining to hold a press conference during Cannes, the end credits had a dedication section for reporters and editors including: The New Yorker’s Harold Ross, William Shawn, Lillian Ross and Janet Flanner; James Baldwin; Ved Mehta, and more.

The French Dispatch hits theaters October 22, the same day as another highly anticipated Chalamet work, science fiction titan Dune.