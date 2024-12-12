It's time for Mariah Carey to grace Netflix's NFL Christmas day Carey will open the show with her "unparalleled holiday magic."

It’s hard to win anything in a competition against Kendrick Lamar right now (just ask Drake), but Netflix is certainly trying. Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show later this year, but Netflix is putting together a lineup to rival whatever surprises he has in store for their inaugural live Christmas gameday show. First, they announced that Beyoncé would perform during the halftime show—her first onstage outing since the release of Cowboy Carter in March. But while Beyoncé may be the queen 364 days of the year, Christmas is all Mariah Carey’s. Luckily for Netflix, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer has signed onto the roster as well.

In a video announcement, Carey promised that “this Christmas, we all get our wish.” Well, all Netflix subscribers might, if the streamer is able to pull off the livestream. (They haven’t exactly been great about that in the past.) Luckily, Carey’s performance will be pre-taped, so even if the live aspects glitch, the Queen of Christmas should be spared.

Naturally, Carey will be performing “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which returned to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth consecutive year this week. It’s her 19th song to do so. Speaking of NFL performance rival Lamar, the “Not Like Us” rapper also has three songs in the top 10 this week—”TV Off” with Lefty Gunplay (4), “Luther” with SZA (6), and “Squabble Up” (7). Forget about the Chiefs vs. the Steelers—this is the matchup to watch.