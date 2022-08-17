Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios finally announced the return of the Avengers after over a decade of movies culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Since then, stories have had generally lower stakes and been focused on no more than a handful of heroes. Now, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are anticipated for release in 2025, but we don’t have a clear idea of what the team is going to look like.



Ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’s launch this week, Mark Ruffalo dropped an intriguing hint about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (What, like he’s not going to spoil something?) Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany, who plays the show’s titular character, were speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Disney+ series’ LA premiere when the long-running Hulk actor let the news slip.

“...She’s in now, there’s not going to be another Avengers without her,” Ruffalo says of She-Hulk.

This was seemingly the first time Maslany heard this news, though Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is notably tight-lipped when it comes to filling in actors on future plans for their characters. According to THR, she’s also ready for Jennifer Walters to step up as the primary Hulk after her cousin’s decade-plus in the role.

After Avengers: Endgame concluded with most of the original Avengers dying, retiring, or leaving the planet, the fate of the group has been left up in the air; She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is expected to address what happened after Bruce Banner was seriously injured by using the Infinity Stones. The team as we know it is no longer working in any official capacity, with the remaining heroes going their separate ways after defeating Thanos.

She-Hulk obviously has ties to one of the first six Avengers, and her position as a lawyer for superheroes gives her the opportunity to meet even more powered people. Of course, it remains to be seen how everyone will come together in the next few years.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premieres on Disney+ on August 18.