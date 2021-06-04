Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley trying to figure out what Infinite is about Photo : Peter Mountain (Paramount+, Inc.)

In a world where it takes 10,000 hours to master a skill, the trailer for the Mark Wahlberg-vehicle Infinite asks, “How good would you be after a million hours?” It’s a question that’ll be rattling around your head throughout the trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s latest, which features a little bit of everything. From the eternal superheroes of The Old Guard to the high-speed motorcycle stunts of Mission: Impossible — Fallout and the CGI weightlessness of Wahlberg’s Transformers run to Bradley Cooper’s pill-popping in Limitless, there’s a whole lot of plot in this two-and-a-half-minute trailer.



Wahlberg stars as Evan McCauley, a man with skills he never learned and visions he can’t explain. Of course, that’s because he’s part of an immortal team of mercenaries or superheroes (it’s not entirely clear what their goal is) that’s hell-bent on stopping, who else, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Wahlberg’s been fighting Ejiofor for centuries, but he can’t stop what’s coming: This movie to Paramount+.



Part of Paramount’s plan to straight-up bury viewers in content this summer, Infinite will be one of the studio’s first efforts to beef up their streaming service, which, right now, we assume only airs reruns of Yellowstone and the new Rugrats. Speaking to investors last month, CEO Bob Bakish says the movie will create “a lot of noise,” and the trailer certainly delivers on that front. Infinite is a loud one. It’s got explosions. It’s Walhberg looking confused. It’s got Jason Manzoukis laughing at one of Wahlberg’s jokes, of which there are many. (Wahlberg is very much in full-on ironic detachment mode here, pointing at everything and saying, “Hey, that’s weird.”)



Don’t worry, though. Unlike Paramount’s other big movies (A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick), Infinite is going straight to streaming, allowing dads everywhere to drift peacefully to sleep during the movie without disrupting the theater. Infinite hits Paramount+ on June 10.

