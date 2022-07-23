As we speak (so to speak), Marvel is using its big presentation at Hall H down at San Diego Comic-Con to do the big roll-out of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Phase 4 coming to its (mostly TV-focused end) when She-Hulk arrives on TV, followed by Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever in theaters on November 11, 2022.



And while we’re still waiting on a trailer for that particular film, Marvel Head Guy Kevin Feige did lay out a roadmap for the next few years of the studio’s content, with Phase Five apparently expected to stretch to July 26, 2024, when Disney will roll out a film based on Marvel’s go-to team of villains who pretend (or try to pretend) to be heroes, Thunderbolts.

In the meantime, though, we’ve got a lot of projects to get through, as conveyed through the blurry phone photo work of our own Matt Schimkowitz, who snapped the following picture of the Phase 5 schedule from the Hall H floor.

Advertisement

(You can see a more clear version of the photo over at Deadline, if so inclined.)

So, there we have it: A total of six (we think six) movies, plus some TV shows, forming a new reinvention for Marvel as a whole. That’s: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2/2023) , Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (5/2023) , The Marvels (7/2023) , Blade (11/2023) , Captain America: New World Order (5/2024) , and Thunderbolts (7/2024) . Plus, on the TV side, Secret Invasion, Echo, season 2 of Loki, Ironheart, Agatha, and the just-announced Daredevil: Born Again. That’s a very busy 2023!

All-in-all, a pretty robust slate—even if it’s a little light so far on anything truly seismic, like an X-Men or Fantastic Four reveal. (That being said, the panel’s still going right now, so God only knows what Feige will bust out before the evening is finished.)