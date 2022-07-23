After years of rumors (and also Bill Murray just kind of spoiling it on talk shows), we finally have confirmation that Bill Murray is making his way to the MCU. Specifically, Murray appeared in today’s San Diego Comic-Con trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment in Peyton Reed and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man movies. (Sadly, the trailer’s not going online just yet, but our own Matt Schim kowitz was in the room to give us the rundown.)

Of course, Murray isn’t the only big reveal in today’s trailer: We also get a major appearance from Jonathan Majors as (for real, this time) Kang The Conqueror, with Marvel’s Kevin Feige describing Majors as the reason Quantumania will be the film that kicks off the MCU’s Phase Five.

The trailer as a whole sees the entire Ant Family apparently getting sucked into the quantum realm— after Rudd’s Scott Lang picks up his daughter Cassie from jail, anyway. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer both reprise their roles from the earlier films, with Pfeiffer’s Janet assuring everyone else that she knows where to go when things get quantum—cue an opening door to reveal Murray, in as yet-undisclosed role.

All that, and we get a shot of M.O.D.O.K, and Majors—last seen chewing scenery in Loki—apparently kidnaps Scott as part of his universe a-conquering plans.

And-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is currently aiming for a February 17, 2023 release date.