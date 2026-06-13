Matt Damon's still up for another Bourne movie, if anybody's got any good ideas

Leave aside all the trauma, the endless cardio, and the apparently interminable series of government agencies with deliberately boring names trying to coerce or murder you, and it’s probably pretty fun to be superspy Jason Bourne. At least, that’s all we can infer from recent comments from the only guy on the planet who’d really know, as Matt Damon has once again suggested that, hell yes, he’d do another Bourne movie one of these days—provided someone ever comes up with a good idea for one.

Damon was talking to Parade about his nonprofit Water.org’s new Get Blue initiative (which works with giant brands like Amazon, Gap, and Starbucks to raise money to distribute clean drinking water) when he got on the topic of Bourne, who he last played (to admittedly diminishing returns) in 2016’s Jason Bourne. The 55-year-old Damon did not beat around the bush about whether he’d come back to the highly aerobic espionage part: “We’re always looking to try to get another one of those because we loved it, everyone who worked on them,” he declared. The only issue being, y’know, actual ideas for said film: “There’s always some attempt going on to write, to come up with a new story. So if you have anything, let us know.”

Damon ultimately starred in four Bourne movies starting in 2002, letting Jeremy Renner having a shot at the franchise while he was taking a post-trilogy break courtesy of 2012’s The Bourne Legacy. (The franchise also got a TV extension in 2019, via USA’s short-lived Treadstone.) And Damon apparently had such a blast working with director Paul Greengrass and company that he’s still open to pitches for another flick. (Our suggestion: Jason Bourne runs a lot, then beats the shit out of super-scary rival operative with a non-descript name like “The Ombudsman”— but we’re just spitballing here.)

Of course, Damon’s staying pretty busy, regardless: His new Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey, opens up in theaters next month.