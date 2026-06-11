WandaVision's Matt Shakman to direct the pilot for Nicole Kidman's new legal drama
Fantastic Four director Shakman previously worked with Discretion star Elle Fanning on the pilot for The Great.Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, Photos: Getty Images for Netflix; Michael Baker/The Academy
Although he made a first step into theaters with last year’s Fantastic Four movie for Marvel, director Matt Shakman has largely been a force in TV, most notable in recent years for his work on Disney+’s widely beloved WandaVision. (Even if, in our heart of hearts, he’ll always be the architect of more than 40 great episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, including pulling off the famed 10-minute “oner” from season 10’s “Charlie Work.”)
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