Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning will meet again in A24's courtroom

Nicole Kidman is making good on her promise to work more so that everyone else also stays employed. One of those people is Elle Fanning, who will star in yet another project with the sitting queen of limited series. This one is a legal series called Discretion, which hails from A24. You don’t need a law degree to make a case for how much the pair likes working together. They’re also co-stars in Margo’s Got Money Troubles, another A24-produced series set to hit Apple TV+ sometime next year. In the past, they’ve collaborated on Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and alien rom-com How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

A director for the series has not yet been announced, but Kidman is still honoring the spirit of her pledge to work with more women in the industry. Discretion was penned by Cutting Teeth author Chandler Baker, based on her own yet-to-be-published short story of the same name. Deadline reports that the series will be set in Dallas and was inspired by Baker’s experience as a corporate attorney. Baker’s name has been popping up in the trades a lot lately. She’s also adapting her novel The Husbands for a film with Kristen Wiig attached to star and produce, as well as her short story Oh. What. Fun. for a film she co-wrote with director Michael Showalter. The Christmas comedy will premiere on Prime Video and stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Longoria, Felicity Jones, and Chloe Grace Moretz. Additionally, Baker is reportedly developing an adaptation of Cutting Teeth for an unnamed streamer, while HBO previously optioned her book Whisper Network.

This is the latest TV series from A24, which has also been the driving force behind phenomenons like Beef, Euphoria, and, as we learned this past weekend, a potential Texas Chainsaw Massacre show. “There are a lot of companies that are good at, you know, optioning a book with no one attached and saying it’s an open writing assignment and ten people are gonna pitch. We’ve tried that—it’s never worked,” Ravi Nandan, the studio’s head of television, told The New Yorker last month. “We’re much better at fostering an original idea in someone, and that just takes time.” We’ll see what sort of original ideas (and/or close-up shots of people screaming) the team brings to Discretion whenever it airs.