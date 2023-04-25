May 2023 might go down in television history because it marks the end of current TV favorites like Succession, Barry, and Ted Lasso. But as these doors close, several more open. HBO bounces back with the political satire White House Plumbers and thankfully revives The Other Two. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has four new series debuts, including a rom-com with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. What’s more, Pete Davidson returns in Bupkis, Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an action comedy, and Netflix’s Bridgerton presents a prequel. With all that in mind, here is The A.V. Club’s guide to what you need to know about in TV land in May.