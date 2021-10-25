Something called IMDb TV is getting in the Mike Schur business while the getting’s good. Announced earlier today, Primo, a coming-of-age comedy about best-selling author Shea Serr ano’sadolescence, is coming to IMDb TV, which exists, presumably, as something other than advertisements for watching Mad Men with poorly placed commercial breaks. Serrano and Schur will serve as co-creators.



Primo is about Serrano’s own experiences as a teen raised by a single mother and five uncles in San Antonio. Unfortunately, while Primo is still a working title, we have to assume that IMDb TV isn’t interested in calling the show “Too Many Uncles.” A real shame.

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful,” Serrano said in a statement.

Serrano doesn’t need any help in the writing department. His three books, The Rap Yearbook, Basketball (And Other Things), and Movies (And Other Things), were all bestsellers, and his tweets are frequently all-timers. Still, he’s pairing up with famed good-TV-maker Mike Schur to ensure (en-Schur?) that things go smoothly.



“When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship,” said Schur. “I’m thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I’m doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show.”

Schur, best known for Parks & Recreation, The Good Place, and The Office, ended another of his long-running comedies, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this past fall.

IMDb is no longer just a database for the entertainment industry—which underwent a disastrous redesign roughly a decade ago and rendered the site impossible to navigate. Instead, IMDb TV, one of the many streaming services that people just have now, is Amazon’s “premium free streaming service,” meaning it’s available on Amazon Prime even without a Prime membership.



“Premium free” is a new term, so please forgive us if we’re misunderstanding the oxymoron of being a “premium free” option. Earlier this month, the streamer became the exclusive home for Judge Judy’s new series Judy Justice, so we assume “premium free” means free with the premium addition of Judge Judy.

