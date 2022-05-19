On screen reunions abound: Maya Hawke is set to join mom Uma Thurman and Thurman’s Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson in The Kill Room, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Debi Mazar (Goodfellas) and Larry Pine (Succession) have also joined the cast.

Hawke has already shared the screen with dad Ethan Hawke in the miniseries The Good Lord Bird. She’s even worked with Thurman’s frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino in his 2019 flick Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. But this will be the first time that mother and daughter will co-star in a project together. (It’s probably hard to schedule family reunions between shooting those lengthy Stranger Things episodes.)

The Kill Room has been described as a “dark comedic thriller” starring Joe Manganiello as a hitman working alongside his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) in a money-laundering scheme. When Manganiello’s character “accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation,” Thurman’s art dealer is forced “to play the art world against the underworld,” per THR.

The film comes from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. Producers include Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes of Yale Productions, Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment, and William Rosenfeld of Such Content. Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael J. Rothstein, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, and Michael and Jackie Palkovicz.

Seems like The Kill Room has everything: Tarantino-verse worlds colliding, action star team-ups, mother-daughter bonding— and that’s just behind the cameras. And if you like seeing a nepotism baby and her mom appear on screen together (à la Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell in Maid or Leslie Mann and the Apatow sisters in… everything), then you’re in for a real treat with this one.