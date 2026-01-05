Mayor Of Kingstown will not seek reelection

We know, we know, the mayor of Kingston is not actually an elected official; Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky is just a powerful guy in the (fictional) town. In any case, his term is over. Paramount announced today that Mayor Of Kingstown‘s newly-announced fifth season will be its last. It will also be a truncated season, consisting of just eight episodes instead of the show’s typical 10.

The move is slightly unexpected, in part because series creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon had previously suggested that the series could continue further. Dillon told Collider in late 2025 that he was mapping out the show into a potential season six. However, it also sounds like the team has had an ending in mind that they’ve been working toward since the beginning. “We talked about how the whole thing goes, and this is where it’s going to end in whatever season it ends,” Dillon told ScreenRant when season four premiered, “but that’s part of what the fun was, because then we can fill in the rest of it, because we know where it’s ending.”

Of course, the last few months have been tumultuous ones for Paramount in general and for its relationship to Sheridan in particular. The same day that season four of Mayor Of Kingstown premiered was the same day that news broke that Sheridan planned to leave the company for NBCUniversal. One source suggested at the time that Sheridan’s status at the company was getting in the way of David Ellison being top dog, or some kind of nominal mayor. Perhaps Dillon or Renner could end up leaving Kingstown and linking back up with Sheridan at 30 Rock.