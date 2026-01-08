Mel Brooks is still kicking in The 99 Year Old Man! documentary trailer As he approaches a century on Earth, the Schwartz is still strong with Mel Brooks. See for yourself this January.

Mel Brooks, by his own admission, was born to make people laugh. For very nearly a century, Brooks has split the sides of people throughout the world, spoofing and goofing on their favorite movies and talk shows. But after 99 years, how well do people really know Mel Brooks? The trailer for the upcoming HBO documentary Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! argues, not very well. Joined by luminaries of the comedy club brick wall and the Hollywood soundstage, including Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, Nick Kroll, Patton Oswalt, Dave Chappelle, Conan O’Brien, Josh Gad, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and Tracey Ullman, Brooks tells his side of the story in 99 Year Old Man! Brooks pulls back the curtain on his life, philosophy, and the things people don’t know about him in the two-part documentary, directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio.