Michael Imperioli from The Sopranos was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show recently and teased something interesting: He said that he and Sopranos creator David Chase are currently writing a movie together for him and fellow Sopranos star Steve Schirripa. He told Fallon that it’s a “mystery project” and that he “can’t talk about it beyond that,” but Vulture has a theory that it’s Sopranos-related, given the fact that Chase said after the release of prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark that he has another idea for a movie in the Sopranos universe.

Many Saints Of Newark was a bit of a box office flop on release (it was pre-COVID vaccines, so it’s not the movie’s fault), so he noted that he doesn’t think “they want that” (they probably being Warner Bros.), but the movie was apparently much bigger on streaming and led to a nice spike in HBO Max viewings of The Sopranos, so who knows.

Michael Imperioli Still Doesn’t Know How The Sopranos Ends (Extended) | The Tonight Show

That’s basically the extent of the theory—guys who worked on The Sopranos are working on something new, maybe it’s more Sopranos?—but there are some wrinkles here. The biggest one is that both of their characters died in The Sopranos, which make a continuation of the story difficult, but also another prequel would be difficult because both Imperioli and Schirripa have aged since they were on the show (the passage of time being what it is).

Also, Imperioli says it’s something for him and Schirripa, which kind of rules out a Many Saints Of Newark-style prequel where everyone is recast. So, if only to offer a competing theory to what our friends at Vulture suggested, we’re going to say it’s probably not something Sopranos related. Maybe it’s a reverse of The Sopranos and it’s about cops instead? When mob guys aren’t playing mob guys, they generally play cops (funny how a mustache turns a stereotypical mob guy into a stereotypical cop). That’s just us reaching, but we demand credit if we turn out to be right.