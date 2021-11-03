The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark didn’t quite wow many of the show’s loyal fans, but it sparked plenty of nostalgia for the cult classic HBO series. The film bombed at the box office, but found massive success through streaming. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sopranos creator David Chase talks about being pressured by Warner Media to make a prequel series because of Many Saints Of Newark’s success on HBO Max, but it’s not something he’s fully on board with.

“The movie didn’t do well in theaters, but it, like, broke the machine on streaming — it was huge. So now they want me to do another series of Sopranos from the time the movie ends until the time the series begins,” he explains to THR.

When asked how he feels about making that series, he responds by saying he’s “not that anxious to do it.” He also says he already has an idea for a second movie, but he doesn’t “ think [ WarnerMedia] wants that.”

Chase’s plans sound in line with what Michael Gandolfini wanted to do with his character, too. The actor recently did an interview with Uproxx where he talked about not being too interested in playing Tony in his 30s.

“My dad really explored and David explored everything about that. So is there a time limit around other movies? No, not so much. But the older I get, there is a cutoff where it just naturally goes into the show,” he said.

A movie would fit within that period , likely picking up around the timeline that Many Saints Of Newark ends . But who knows how long a series could run for? And as much as Sopranos fans love learning more about the characters, adding too much to the story of a beloved show can potentially ruin the fun.