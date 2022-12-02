Yesterday was, let’s say, a tumultuous day for the long-standing relationship between TV horror mastermind Mike Flanagan and his old pals at Netflix. First, news broke that Flanagan and production partner Trevor Macy were jumping ship from the home of The Haunting Of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and more, signing a new deal with Amazon’s Prime Video to create emotionally resonant frights for Jeff Bezos and his ilk, instead . Causality on this stuff is tricky, but it then certainly looked like Netflix responded to this move by canceling Flanagan’s latest show, The Midnight Club, despite the fact that Flanagan and his co-writers had left lots of juicy cliffhangers embedded in the show’s first season.

But never fear, Midnight Club fans: A little thing like a pesky cancellation isn’t going to stop Flanagan from letting you know what would have happened to all the show’s characters in season 2 . (Given that the series is about terminally ill teenagers who tell scary stories to help each other cope with the very real, very imminent threat of death, “what happens” tends to be some pretty somber stuff, mind you .) Keeping a promise he made months ago (when it first became clear Midnight Club might not necessarily score a renewal), Flanagan has now deployed an extensive blog post, outlining everything he had planned for the show’s second season, including plot reveals, character relationships, and which of Christopher Pike’s novels would have been adapted for a second run.

We won’t dip into all the various spoilers here, but we will note that Flanagan is being extremely sincere about his desire to explain exactly what the show was up to, and was going to be up to, in a hypothetical second season. It’s the kind of candor you generally don’t get from showrunners—because, obviously, it completely murders the chances of a show ever getting a revival picking up on these themes—but Flanagan seems pretty confident in his position at the moment , and in his dedication to giving fans the answers the show itself is no longer capable of providing. (It also sounds like fans were in for a very sweet ending that would have played on a lot of the themes that have run all throughout Flanagan’s Netflix work; it’s a shame they’ll have to exist only unofficially as part of his canon.)