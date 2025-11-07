Stranger Things execs call David Harbour/Millie Bobby Brown bullying stories "wildly inaccurate" Showrunner Ross Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy obliquely addressed reports that Brown had filed a bullying complaint against her long-time co-star.

Late last week—and just as the Netflix show was beginning the big push leading into the protracted release of its fifth and final season—British tabloid The Daily Mail reported on an investigation that reportedly came out of the Stranger Things set lately. Specifically, The Mail had a report that star Millie Bobby Brown had lodged a complaint of bullying against her frequent co-star on the series, David Harbour, supposedly with “pages” of complaints about his behavior. In the days since The Mail‘s report became public, nobody at either the show, or Netflix high command, has addressed the allegations—until tonight, when, per THR, the series’ showrunners and other executives fielded questions about it during the show’s big season premiere event in Los Angeles