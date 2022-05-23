Well damn, not only can we now regularly count on the Mission: Impossible franchise to produce some unfair ly high-quality action movies/showcases for Tom Cruise’s desperate desire to die on film, but it looks like we can also count on these movies to give us some extremely rad trailers. It’s hard to beat the surprisingly cool Imagine Dragons drop from Mission: Impossible—Fallout, but this first trailer for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One (good god, these titles) has it beat with a feast of cool-ass imagery: Cruise’s Ethan Hunt driving a yellow Fiat like Lupin III, Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust with an eyepatch, tons of people doing that intense “you’re saying things I don’t like and I’m suppressing the urge to beat you up” head move, the dude in the gas mask and round sunglasses, a train and later a motorcycle going over various cliffs.

To be honest it all seems like the sort of stuff that happens in every one of these movies, but that stuff is always very cool. Really, if there’s a downside to this it’s that Dead Reckoning Part One still doesn’t come out until next year. This trailer doesn’t even have a premiere date, just “next year.” But then Dead Reckoning Part Two is set to come out in 2024, so there will be less of a wait for that one, and we’ll probably get a few more rad trailers before then!

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the Tom Cruise-whisperer, and it stars Cruise, Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby (we didn’t necessarily expect to see her again!), and—speaking of not expecting to see people again—Henry Czerny, who is once again playing original IMF director Eugene Kittridge and really gets a chance to piss off Ethan Hunt in this trailer.