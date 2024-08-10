Jedi Jude Law, a new Agatha All Along trailer, Incredibles 3, and other big news from D23 Stay tuned for updates as we cover all the big news out of D23—including Incredibles 3, the Inside Out TV show, and more

Disney’s running its big D23 convention this weekend, creating the sort of bizarre space where a whole arena will lose their minds screaming about their love of CEO Bob Iger, of all people. In an effort to ruin our Friday nights, the company has also decided to shove a ton of its entertainment news planned for the entire evening into an “Entertainment Showcase” that’s running for two hours tonight—kicking off with a big focus on November’s Moana 2.

Which included, yes, appearances from stars Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, but also a brand new trailer for the upcoming animated film, expanding out what we already got from the film’s teaser trailer back in May. The trailer shows Moana venturing back out into the ocean in an effort to reunite all the peoples therein, features an appearance from an evil cloud, a reunion between Moana and Maui, and a re-appearance from those awful little coconut monsters from the first movie. You can watch the whole thing right here:

Next up: A genuine new announcement, as Pixar came out to reveal that, fresh off becoming one of the most ridiculously successful animation franchises of all time (with Inside Out 2 still posting respectable box office numbers more than two months after release), the Inside Out series is now getting its own TV series, titled Dream Productions. Pixar top brass also revealed some plot details from the upcoming Toy Story 5, including the fact that it’ll have a whole “toys versus technology” angle that we kind of felt like the very first movie dealt with, but hey, what do we know?

(Oh, we missed this earlier, but James Cameron came out to build up a little Avatar hype, including revealing a title and logo for the third film in the franchise. Move over, Way Of Water: It’s now Fire And Ash time.)

After announcing smatterings of info about bunch of other projects (including more info on re-worked feature Elio, TV series Win Or Lose, and announcing a new film called Hoppers with Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan), Pixar pulled out the big guns, announcing that it’s now working on The Incredibles 3, with Brad Bird back to direct.

Is that not enough for you? Are our fingers not bleeding in sufficient amounts? Disney then moved on to Zootopia 2, previously announced, with a big cast addition: Ke Huy Quan, joining the sequel, as a snake named Gary.

Okay, we dipped out for a minute there, because who in their right mind would update a post like this just to reveal that The Greatest Showman is getting a Broadway version? But now we’re back, with another big trailer: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, featuring both Jude Law, and a tone we can’t help but think of as Goonies But It’s Star Wars. Oh, and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni showed off some footage from Mandalorian And Grogu, but Disney’s not sharing that stuff for us online plebes.

