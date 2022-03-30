Moon Knight, the Oscar Isaac-starring series and the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most anticipated shows of the season. Its first episode, “The Goldfish Problem,” aired earlier today and, according to Manuel Betancourt in his review, it’s pretty damn solid (as in, he graded it a B+). In it, he writes:



This is how you tease the arrival of a new superpowered being. Having the danger lurk always in the margins (what is that shadowy figure haunting Steven’s apartment building, or that monster scurrying along the museum?) means we can color it in with our own fears, with just enough suggestive power to make their eventual reveals all the more impactful—and, yes, frightening.

Where can I watch Moon Knight?

As we so lovingly spelled out above, you can only watch the show on Disney+.

When does Moon Knight air?

Wednesdays at 3:00 a.m. ET.

How many episodes are there in the show’s first season?

There are six total, which means the next episodes drop on April 6, 13, 20, 27, and May 4.

Who stars in it?

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Karim El-Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, and Ethan Hawke, among others.

I want more Moon Knight coverage—can you help me?

Yup. Please consult Sam Barsanti’s primer, which excellently breaks down the character’s personas so you’re less confused.

What about other Marvel shows?

If you’re looking for more Marvel TV recommendations, you’re in luck: We’ve cooked up a definitive ranking of Marvel’s shows. Plus, check out our reviews of other Disney+ Marvel series: What If…?, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, and WandaVision.

