Hook: Imaginary feast

Use your imagination- Hook

If you saw this film as a kid, the memory of this scene is probably still rattling around in your brain somewhere. Julia Roberts (as Tinkerbell this time) reminds us once again to eat to our heart’s content in this magical scene from Hook. Steven Spielberg’s fantasy adventure stars Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan who travels back to Neverland when Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman, camping it up) kidnaps his kids. The problem is he’s forgotten everything about being Peter Pan. This scene comes after he’s reunited with the Lost Boys, who try to teach him how to be a kid again. They serve him a meal of empty dishes and pantomime scarfing it all down (the young actors clearly had fun with this game), until Peter wins an insult duel and flicks an empty spoon at Rufio (Ru-fi-oh!) from across the table. Suddenly, thanks to the power of imagination, all the food becomes deliciously real. And suddenly we desperately want to join in the festivities.

