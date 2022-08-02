Ms. Marvel actor Me hw ish Hayat and Never Have I Ever director Lena Khan have been chosen as the recipients for the inaugural grant from U.K. Muslim Film (UKMF), a new charity dedicated to championing underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry and sparking conversations about authentically representing Muslims onscreen.

Saji Varda, who worked on and acted in Khan’s film The Tiger Hunter, established the fund and is helming the upcoming, first-ever Muslim International Film Festival. “We have a great deal of work ahead of us to change perceptions within the media and in particular the screen industries,” Varda said, per Variety. “With the addition of Mehwish and Lena to the team we are incredibly hopeful that together we can change the script.”

In addition to Hayat’s recent onscreen work in Ms. Marvel as Kamala Khan’s legendary great-grandmother Aisha, she has also starred in a variety of hit films in her native Pakistan, including Actor in Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Load Wedding and Chhalawa. Alongside her acting career, Hayat has also been a fierce advocate for Muslim representation in film.

“Representation of Muslims on-screen is something that I have been tirelessly working to highlight for the past few years,” Hayat shared in a statement. “Misrepresentation has done untold damage to us and I sincerely believe has fuelled the rise of Islamophobia. With UKMF, I look forward to working with the industry to make sure that the way that we are portrayed on-screen, if not positive, is at least a lot fairer. It is equally incumbent on us as Muslims to be telling our own stories.”

Both Never Have I Ever and Ms. Marvel not only highlight their protagonists’ lives as Muslims through authentic details and deeply-felt dialogue — they also grapple with the distinct experience of coming of age. Whether it’s learning to be a superhero like Kamala, or handling newfound popularity like Devi Vishwakumar, both young women navigate the wide spectrum of experiences that come with growing up and being human. Real, authentic representation happens when the full extent of that spectrum is reflected.

“Representation in films and television literally changes our cultural landscape — for better or worse. It impacts policy, how we see people, how we operate with each other. And it’s not that hard to do,” Khan, who also directed the Disney original film Flora & Ulysses, added. “I hope we can continue to expand the scope and quality of how our fellow humans are seen on screen, and enjoy the ride and the stories along the way.”