As her interview last week with Los Angeles Magazine’s podcast The Originals demonstrated, Chaka Khan has no qualms touting her own talent or speaking her damn mind. Discussing Rolling Stone’s recent “Greatest Singers Of All Time” list— on which she was ranked #29— Khan had quite a lot to say about some of the writers’ (who she collectively deemed the “children of Helen Keller”) choices. Joan Baez at #129? “Let’s be honest, the bitch cannot sing. Now, she was a good writer.” Adele at #22? “OK, I quit.” And Mary J. Blige, with whom Khan has fostered a long-time rumored feud, at #25? “These bitches are blind as a motherfucking bat! They need hearing aids...These must be the children of Helen Keller!”

Khan’s reads naturally went the viral route, and in a new Instagram post, she apologizes for some of the comments she made (naturally, alongside a professional photo of her in a fabulous full face, looking sincere, regal, and oh so very sorry.)

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Khan begins her caption. “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes’, ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”



She continues: “Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon. Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change...and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless - Chaka.” Concluding the post, she throws in a #chakakhan. It appears when you’re literally every woman, even an apology post has to double as a branding opportunity.