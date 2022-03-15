In the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ new series Ms. Marvel, we meet Kamala Khan, the MCU’s first Muslim hero. In addition to handling school, boys, and figuring out her future, the teenaged Khan also embarks on the classic journey to hone her powers and ultimately save the world.

The trailer offers an illustrative guide to Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen who loves drawing, comics, and is oftentimes found with her head in the clouds. An avid Captain Marvel fan, she fantasizes about becoming the superhero. D espite saying “Maybe it’s not brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” she finds a mystical cuff which imbues her with superhero abilities.

The series is slated to follow the Jersey City teen’s rise to superhero dom, as she learns to harness her powers, going from just da- dreaming about saving the world to becoming Ms. Marvel. After the conclusion of the miniseries, Vellani as Khan will join Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) in the forthcoming feature The Marvels.

It looks like the series did a slight switch up on Ms. Marvel’s power, substituting her “embiggen” abilities with crystalline, energetic ones, which allow her to walk on air and build secure barriers, among other things. It’s unclear if they plan on changing all of her powers, which give her the ability to drastically change her size, heal herself, and lift 25 to 75 tons.

In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel stars Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. Bisha K. Ali serves as the series’ executive producer and head writer. The six-episode first season was directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah.

Ms. Marvel premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 8.