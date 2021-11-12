It’s Disney+ Day, and that means there’s plenty of big news and updates for Marvel fans. The streaming service gave us a look at plenty of Marvel Studios TV shows to come, from She-Hulk to Ms. Marvel. Here’s a list of the upcoming series set to premiere on the streamer:



Marvel Studios is rebooting the ‘90s classic X-Men: The Animated Series with a new title. According to The Wrap, the series picks up right where the original series ended. It’ll feature many of the original voice actors, including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, and more.

The show arrives in 2023.

Moon Knight

It’s always a good thing to get more Oscar Isaac, and he’s finally stepping into the Marvel universe. Isaac plays Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight. In the comics, he’s left for dead in the desert, but is revived by Egyptian god Khonshu, with a new mission to serve as protector at nighttime. However, he has a dissociative personality disorder that makes him take on different personalities.

In the teaser, Marc says, “I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.” Another voice says, “the voice, in your head, it devours you,” accompanied with footage of Isaac suited up as Moon Knight in the evening.

The series is set to come in 2022.

In the She-Hulk teaser, Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a “normal lawyer”…who also has the ability to transform into She-Hulk. But, thankfully, she has her cousin Hulk (Mark Ruffalo once again taking on the “Professor Hulk” from Avengers: Endgame) to guide her through it. He explains, “these transformations are triggered by anger and fear.” So, she breaks the fourth wall and gives us a big warning: “Don’t make me angry. You won’t like me when I’m angry.”

The show arrives in 2022.

Ms. Marvel

In the Ms. Marvel teaser, Iman Vellani brings Marvel comics newcomer Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel to life. Kamala idolizes Captain Marvel, but laments that “it’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world.” It doesn’t seem to stop her from trying to become a superhero, though. She suits up and gets ready to take flight for the first time.

The series comes out summer 2022.

What If…? season 2

Marvel Studios’ animated series returns for a second season. The logline says that “after enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in season 2 of What If...? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.”

Echo

This live-action series will serve as a Hawkeye spin-off of sorts, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in Hawkeye.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

This upcoming animated series “follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”



Marvel Zombies

This animated series “reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

I Am Groot

This will be a series of shorts that follows “Baby Groot’s glory days, growing up, and getting into trouble.”

Ironheart

Not much has been shared about this series, but it’ll feature Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, “a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.”



Hawkeye

Disney+ shared a new trailer for Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. In the new trailer, we get a wider glimpse at how Kate and Clint, a.k.a. Hawkeye, end up working together. “Look, I know this may sound weird, but I’ve trained for this for as long as I can remember. When I put that suit on, I thought ‘This is it, this is the moment that I become what I am supposed to be,’” she explains to Clint over coffee. He tries to warn her it’s not easy being Hawkeye, but he’s roped into becoming her mentor.

The series premieres on November 24, 2021.