At least 40,000 people liked My Lady Jane enough to campaign to save it The sexy period piece was axed after only seven weeks on Prime Video

The A.V. Club didn’t love My Lady Jane. In her C- review of the one season, Prime Video period romance, Isobel Lewis wrote that the show “wants you to know how hip and different it is. It’s just a shame that, in a crowded market of dramas like these, this desperate proclamation of individuality makes it more of the same.” The powers that be at Prime Video evidently didn’t like the show either, because they gave it the ax earlier this month after it had lived a mere seven weeks on the streamer.

But the series, an ahistorical retelling of the story of Lady Jane Grey complete with [SPOILER ALERT] husband-to-horse transfiguration, clearly courted a dedicated fanbase in its short life. Now, nearly 50,000 of those loyal followers are campaigning to save it from the inevitable void.

The fan campaign, going by the name of “Save My Lady Jane,” has secured 46,155 signatures as of this writing on a change.org petition titled “DEMANDING Amazon Prime to Renew My Lady Jane for a Second Season.” Per a statement from the campaign’s team, fans have also “added 11 points to its now 89% Rotten Tomatoes audience score” (making use of the new fan-generated Popcornmeter) and “pushed the show back into Prime’s Top 10 in the US and Germany.” They also point out that the campaign means new fans are just finding out about the show post-cancelation, as is the fate of every piece of television that gets shuffled around on streaming.

This is hardly the first time stans have rallied behind one of their dear, departed favs. There was a similarly massive campaign to rescue Our Flag Means Death after it was canceled by Max this past January, which followed another movement rallying around Paramount+’s Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies that actually resulted in a physical DVD release last year. The odds aren’t really in My Lady Jane‘s favor, but the team is coming in hot with graphs, email templates, multiple exhibits, and more. If a man can turn into a horse, maybe they can actually get the job done.