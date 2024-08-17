Friday Night TV Murder Pile: Streamers kill My Lady Jane, Buying Beverly Hills My Lady Jane, Buying Beverly Hills, and Nat Geo's Wicked Tuna have all gotten the Friday night culling call

It’s been a minute since we walked out past Hollywood’s collective woodshed, followed our noses to the smell of decaying dreams, and took a peek at the Friday Night TV Murder Pile: That pungent collection of half-remembered shows that caught an axe in the back of the head while executives were rushing out the door to get their weekends started. But the streamers have decided to toss couple bodies on the pile this week, and so we must once again stand by and name, if not mourn, the dead.

First up: Prime Video’s My Lady Jane, which has just gotten the kibosh put on it after only a single season on the streamer. Deadline notes that the show, one of those sexy, modern period pieces where the existence of sexual intercourse is acknowledged, did okay with critics, but never found an audience. (Our own review was pretty scathing, though, with writer Isobel Lewis dunking on its sweaty efforts to seem sufficiently edgy to fit in with the Dickinson or The Great crowd.) Starring Emily Bader, the show was dropped into Prime’s catalogue back on June 27, where it quietly stayed for a month and a half, until today, when, well… The Pile.

Meanwhile, Netflix got the pleasure of killing off one of those “pretty people sell houses” shows in the vein of the streamer’s own Selling Sunset. In this case, that means Buying Beverly Hills, which centered on Mauricio Umansky, a man about whom we know exactly two things: He’s married to Kyle Richards from Bravo’s Real Housewives shows (and talked about her a lot on the show’s second season), and he’s a real estate guy who called his company The Agency, which sounds like the secret organization from a Syfy Originals show from the early 2000s. The show was apparently too expensive to make versus how much bang Netflix was getting for its buck, which, given how cheap most of these reality shows are to make, kind of boggles the mind. To the Pile!

Oh, and while we’re checking in on things, one non-streaming entry: Nat Geo announced it’s ending Wicked Tuna after 13 seasons on the air. Tuna with poor moral characters may now circulate oxygen-rich water through their gills while being somewhat more at ease.