If you happen to be a millennial who has ever lamented the fact that your parents threw out their old, probably quite valuable vinyl record collection, now’s the time to listen to your own advice: hold on to all those childhood DVDs, Blu-Rays, and even VHS tapes. Physical media is back in a big way, and—ironically—it’s because of the streaming economy.

The shelf-lives for new series are getting shorter and shorter. Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies—Paramount+’s musical prequel focused on the eponymous Rydell High girl group—was one of the more recent shows to be removed from its platform, only three weeks after airing its first and only season finale. This meant that, until recently, the only way fans were able to actually watch the (very new!) series would be if they had somehow peered into the future and thought to screen-record the entire thing, or happened to board a plane that hadn’t updated its entertainment options for several weeks.

People were pissed, to say the least. Seve ral petitions cropped up. And now, whether or not they actually listened or simply wanted to one-up Disney+ and their silly, DVD-less WandaVision SteelBook, Paramount+ is (kind of) reviving the series with its own physical and digital release—and this one will, presumably, actually have a DVD in it.

Rise Of The Pink Ladies is currently available to purchase digitally on Amazon and the iTunes store for $2.99 per episode (or $19.99 for the season), which is obviously incredibly annoying but is at least cheaper than buying a plane ticket if you’re a fan and need some consolation. The series is also slated for a DVD release on November 7, which will allegedly contain over 30 minutes of special features (per Entertainment Weekly)—another casualty of the streaming era that is in desperate need of a revival. Will Blockbuster be the next returnee? Our fingers are so crossed.