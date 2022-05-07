Even the most fervent fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would probably admit, under only the lightest of interrogation , that Natalie Portman didn’t get the superhero treatment with her early appearances in the franchise. Both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, Portman’s two major MCU movies, came before Marvel really figured out what to do with Chris Hemsworth’s God Of Thunder, a process that kicked off in earnest with the Avengers movies, before solidifying with Taika Waititi’s goofball conception of the character in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Among other things, that film fully grasped that Hemsworth’s energies were better spent on buddy-com than rom-com vibes , relegating Portman’s love interest Jane Foster to such a minor role that she didn’t even get to dump the big lug on-screen.

Now, though, Portman is set to return, and on somewhat more even terms, in Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder. The teaser trailer for the movie—due out July 8—already revealed a quick shot of Portman’s Foster wielding Mjolnir for herself, in a clear homage to Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor from a few years back. Today, though, Empire released a new photo from the set, giving a full look at Portman in Goddess Of Thunder mode, including a more subdued (but still very shiny) version of the Thor armor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Waititi also gave Empire a few indications about what Thor and Foster’s relationship might be like in the new film—albeit, without giving any big plot spoilers away. “ It’s been about eight years,” Waititi noted . “She’s had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It’s a real mindfuck for Thor.” Waititi also nailed a big reason why the Foster character never entirely fit into a film series about a man fighting trolls and evil elves with his big magical hammer: