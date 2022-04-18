A valued virtue is patience, and by the gods, us Thor fans have been real patient the last few months. After breaking Marvel Studios’ record for shortest period of time between releasing a trailer in relation to the premiere of the film, hope for some news on Thor: Love And Thunder had become dried up with no rain in sight. Behold! The MCU gods must have heard our prayers (or the thousands of tweets) and hath given us the first teaser for the—ahem—strongest Avenger’s upcoming film, Thor: Love And Thunder.

Taking place after Thor joins the Guardians O f T he Galaxy post-Endgame, the teaser offers hints to a heavy ‘80s influence. Guns ‘N Roses’ Sweet Child Of Mine riffs over scenes of Thor going on a self-discovery journey with his buddy Korg (Taika Waititi). “These hands were once used for battle...n ow they’re but humble tools for peace,” says Thor as he buries his Thanos decapitating weapon, Stormbreaker. “I need to figure out exactly who I am,” he continues. Some of that exploration seems to include romancing a pirate woman and trying out a new look in the form of ripped jeans and a red, sleeveless vest. Self-exploration is different for everyone, okay!

Advertisement

Even though he declares he’s done being a superhero, we all know there’ll be some big climatic showdown that will involve Thor saving the ones he loves. Or maybe someone else will take up the title of the Mighty Thor as our guy takes a break? Enter: O ur first look at Natalie Portman’s jacked up Jane Foster holding Mjolnir in her own Thor getup. Two Thor’s are better than one, especially when Gorr T he God Butcher (Christian Bale) is who they’re facing off against.

Chris Hemsworth will return as Thor in Thor: Love And Thunder, alongside Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. Guardians Of The Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan will appear in the film, along with cameos from Russell Crowe as the Greek god Zeus, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy.

Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi returns as director, writing the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great).

Thor: Love And Thunder releases in theaters July 8, 2022.