Pick up your phone and set up speed dial, because the Ghostbusters are all set to return in a new animated series from Netflix.

The new series is coming from Sony Pictures Animation, but there hasn’t been any more information regarding the plot of the show, reports Variety. All we know is that some recent Ghostbusters alumni will be returning to helm the project currently in development . Ghostbusters: Afterlife director and co-writer Jason Reitman will join the series as an executive producer, along with the film’s other co-writer Gil Kenan.

If we see the series make it past development, this would become the third animated series in the Ghostbusters franchise. After the blockbuster success of Ghostbusters, the studio raced to profit off of kids dressing up as their favorite paranormal investigators with 1986's The Real Ghostbusters. Running for seven seasons, the show would eventually get a spin-off series in 1997 called Extreme Ghostbusters, which only lasted for one season and included a new team of college-aged Ghostbusters led by professor Egon Spengler.

The most recent addition to the Ghostbusters franchise was 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, after facing delays due to the pandemic. Though the film was successful enough to get a sequel green lit, much of the film’s nostalgia weighted it down according to The A.V. Club critic Jesse Hassenger. In his review, Hassenger writes : “Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a deeply nostalgic exercise. That much is clear from the outset, as is so often the case with movies that combine decades-later sequelizing with franchise-hungry rebooting. But it’s worth asking what, exactly, this movie is nostalgic for.”

Whether the new animated series brings back the original crew or adds the kids from Ghostbusters: Afterlife into the mix, let’s make sure they resurrect the banger cartoon intro from the previous series.